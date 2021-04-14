President Biden is attempting to take full credit for the COVID-19 impressive pace of vaccinations so far this year, according to the Washington Examiner article dated April 2. Biden has claimed that his administration has “turned around” a “slow-moving program.” Biden inherited a robust program from former President Trump, whose Operation Warp-Speed had the U.S on track to administer the
To-date total of 158 million even before Biden was sworn in to office. The first COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14. By Jan. 20, (Biden Inauguration Day) 15.5 million people had already be vaccinated. Biden had nothing to do with this. Biden himself repeatedly undermined public faith in Operation Warp-Speed.
During the second presidential debate Biden said, “There’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year” (2021).
Now, Biden wants you to believe the program that made this all possible, that he constantly challenged during the election, played little, if any, role in the current pace of vaccine distribution.
Rick White
Green Valley