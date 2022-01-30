If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I have lived in Green Valley for 10 years and share the concerns of many GVR members. In my opinion, the blame belongs to all of us who are members. How many of us voted in the last GVR board elections? How many of us really researched the information candidates put forward? How many of us thought that changes were needed but we didn’t want to get involved.
We all seem to be quick to criticize other people but are we really exercising our responsibility as members?
The Board of Directors is elected by the membership. The CEO is selected by the board. The finances are managed by the board. We are the membership. We each have stakes in GVR. Each of us has a financial stake because we pay our annual dues. We also expect to have opportunities to participate in activities that are provided by GVR.
Let’s move on from the “blame game” we are actively engaged in and move on to taking our responsibilities more seriously as members. We can start with the election of officers. I commit to researching the candidates and voting. Will you?
