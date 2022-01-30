Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I have lived in Green Valley for 10 years and share the concerns of many GVR members. In my opinion, the blame belongs to all of us who are members. How many of us voted in the last GVR board elections? How many of us really researched the information candidates put forward? How many of us thought that changes were needed but we didn’t want to get involved.

We all seem to be quick to criticize other people but are we really exercising our responsibility as members?

The Board of Directors is elected by the membership. The CEO is selected by the board. The finances are managed by the board. We are the membership. We each have stakes in GVR. Each of us has a financial stake because we pay our annual dues. We also expect to have opportunities to participate in activities that are provided by GVR.

Let’s move on from the “blame game” we are actively engaged in and move on to taking our responsibilities more seriously as members. We can start with the election of officers. I commit to researching the candidates and voting. Will you?

Polly Daly

Green Valley

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?