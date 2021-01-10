An open letter to Scott Somers, GVR CEO: I’m writing to ask what you intend to do about the former Canoa Hills clubhouse. I won’t repeat the details laid out very effectively by Mr. Dan Shearer at the Green Valley News in his editorial of Jan. 3. I’ll just advocate, as strongly as possible, that you move GVR away from this mess, as far and as fast as possible.
The controlling faction of the GVR board, led by its president, has — in my opinion — clearly breached its fiduciary duty to GVR members by imprudently agreeing to pay far more than market value for the property GVR will acquire. Moreover, it is not inconceivable that criminal liability may result for acting as an essential accessory to what is clearly a “sham transaction” under IRS rules. (A “sham transaction” is one designed to deceive others and create a tax benefit, in this case for the seller of the property.) What does GVR’s legal counsel tell you about this issue? And are you sure you’re being advised competently?
Please don’t dawdle. Use the authority you now possess as CEO to backpedal from this pit of quicksand before it engulfs GVR — and you.
Bart Hillyer, Green Valley