For those individuals who would like to disregards mask, social distancing and other measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, it might be eye opening to look at the effort made by the Taiwanese government. Following the SARS outbreak in 2003, the Taiwanese developed an action plan that was activated in December following the WHO warning. By comparison, New York, which worked diligently to put a plan in place, had to play catchup and without a nationwide plan. The comparable populations demonstrates the difference.
Taiwan population (24 million)
Taiwan Covid-19 cases - 442 to date
Taiwan Covid-19 deaths - 7
New York state population (20 million).
New York state Covid-19 cases - 354,370 to date
New York state Covid-19 deaths - 28,600 to date
Having an action plan, instituting it early and having citizens who follow the plan does make a difference. Part of the Taiwanese plan included activating the gov to produce enough masks, identifying and testing high risk individuals, tracing exposure, setting up a hotline to provide information regarding symptoms, as well as providing daily medical briefings regarding the importance of using masks, washing hands, social distancing, etc. The results speak for themselves
Linda Harter, Green Valley