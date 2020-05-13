In the days when people were building air raid shelters, my dad asked a friend who had one what he intended to do after the nuclear attack; dead people everywhere, no food, no safe water to drink, and the few survivors would be clawing at each other for the few things left.
While this crisis does not come close to a nuclear attack, there are some similarities to the results we may see. Families are losing their livelihood, small business are going under, and some may never open again, some people are becoming dangerously depressed; on and on.
While we must take normal precautions with our health we should not fall into the “bunker mentality” that seems to be taking over right now.
My age puts me squarely in the “vulnerable” category so something is bound to get me at some point (pneumonia, stroke, fall in by own home, and yes, even COVID-19), but if I make it past 87 I do not look forward to living on behind closed doors with no physical contact with friends and family, concerned about getting groceries, etc.
Does anyone believe that a restaurant can survive at 50% capacity, and how do you go out to eat if you are required to wear a mask? Either open and let people decide for themselves about their safety or continue this lockdown, sit down, and watch people lose everything.
Norene Mallory, Green Valley