While all the news is centered on the coronavirus with our doctors and hospitals being strained to the max, a pre-existing problem that could have been solved by Congress a year ago, lingers to further disable doctors and hospitals.
Surprise Medical Bills legislation has been on the table a long time, but Congress has dithered and offered government rate setting as a solution. Patients frequently receive the surprise bills weeks after an emergency. The insurance company has denied some (or all) of the charges for being out-of-network. Patients have no where to turn and are faced with huge surprise medical costs.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana has offered a bill that provides an Independent Dispute Resolution which brings doctors and hospitals together with insurers to negotiate appropriate reimbursement.
Congress could pass this bill immediately, or at least in the next round of emergency funding. Now is the time for them to act to provide any relief possible for doctors and hospitals or we may find ourselves without their services in the future.
Rachel Everson, Green Valley