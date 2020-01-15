Congress can get the policy right and stop surprise medical bills with legislation that puts patients first and protects their access to medical care. They must resist the quick-fix idea of government rate setting or letting the insurance industry establish rates.
The surprise medical bills patients get when insurance denies coverage for out-of-network services can bankrupt patients, the unpaid bills to doctors and hospitals can drive them out of business.
There has been success by states establishing Independent Dispute Resolution committees which brings insurance companies and doctors together to negotiate fair reimbursement for these bills. Patients are not involved, but the highly profitable insurance companies aren’t hurt, yet the hospitals and doctors are fairly reimbursed.
We should let our elected officials know that we won’t accept government rate setting or legislation written by the insurance lobby.
Courtney Parker, Sierra Vista