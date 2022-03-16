Words may fall short in capturing the plight of the people of Ukraine since it is impossible to fully describe the many hardships suffered at the hands of Putin’s war.
While many around the world are aghast at the loss of life, and refugee crisis, some from the U.S., like the brother of Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer, have gone to Ukraine to help people fleeing the Russian onslaught. We owe him and others thanks for his courage as he risks his life every day.
I have yet to speak to anyone who defends the actions of Putin. There is a strong interest by the ecumenical community, politicians and civic groups to provide a forum or event where our community can respond to this tragedy.
I call on all people interested in speaking out to find a corner like the one on Esperanza and LaCanada to hold a rally where we can show a united front for peace in Ukraine.
The corner has in the past provided varying opinions often at odds with each other. It is time we supported each other and stood for peace and an end to this barbaric Putin attack on democracy.
Steven Teichner
Green Valley
Editor’s note: A plan to hold rallies on the corner is rolling out starting April 9. Watch our newspaper and newsletter for more details soon.
