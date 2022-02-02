If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Rosemont copper mining project will be beneficial to many workers in southeastern Arizona, and to the U.S. overall.
The conversion to renewable energy and electric vehicles will require huge amounts of copper, and it seems right that U.S. workers have the opportunity to produce some of this copper. Southeastern Arizona is one of the world’s foremost copper-producing regions. The degradation caused by mining decades ago is greatly reduced by modern permitting and regulations. The Rosemont mine will use dry stack tailings storage instead of tailings ponds to minimize water use. The project footprint will be less than one tenth of a percent of the area of Pima County.
Mining traditionally provides living-wage wages and benefits. With the way our job market has evolved, the creation of truly family-supporting jobs is significant. The hundreds of jobs created by project construction and operation will be beneficial to Arizona wage earners.
I am frustrated that a handful of activists can stop a project that could benefit so many Arizona families.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone