Support Desert Sky Cinema in Sahuarita. We are so lucky to have a movie theater close to Green Valley. My husband and I have continued to support Desert Sky Cinema by attending movies even when the choices are limited due to the virus situation. We feel safe attending due to face mask requirements, social distancing and a clean theater.
I fear that without strong support from all of us we will lose our theater and be forced to travel to Tucson for a movie. We seem to have good support for local restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses, so I’m hoping this will remind everyone to support our theater to keep it local. Thanks for your consideration.
Nancy Cook, Green Valley