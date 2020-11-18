Last winter, the GVR4us-controlled GVR board finalized its vendetta against GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal, buying out Blumenthal’s contract, costing GVR several hundred thousand dollars.
Now, GVR has hired a new CEO, Scott Somers. Let’s hope that Somers is successful in leading GVR through this COVID crisis, and toward the goals of GVR remaining exceptional and affordable. By giving Somers our support, and civil feedback, GVR members can assist Somers in being successful in his new role. Working together, we can help to achieve a “win/win”: the success of Somers and GVR.
Unfortunately, already the exact opposite has happened. GV News Editor Dan Shearer repeatedly attacked the CEO search process in general, and Somers in particular. What gives? How does his personal vendetta against the GVR board help them work together more effectively? How does attacking the new CEO, weeks before he begins the job, promote the well-being of GVR and the needed success of our new CEO?
If we truly want GVR to achieve continuous improvement, this type of purposeful disruption and antagonism needs to end. It’s sad, but it’s clear: Shearer wants what he wants, and other opinions, or even legal requirements regarding confidentiality of CEO candidates, be damned.
Dave Gamrath, Green Valley