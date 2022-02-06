Purchase Access

We want to speak out in support of the efforts of the Sahuarita mayor and council to correct the pay disparity that exists with the Town of Sahuarita and surrounding jurisdictions for our police department.

As Chief John Noland said, we are “not competitive right now.” Losing sworn officers to other jurisdictions will adversely impact our town’s public safety. We feel that we are fortunate for a community of our size to have our own department of officers serving and protecting our Town, thanks to Chief Noland’s leadership. We have had direct experience with him and his officers on many occasions. We can attest to their professionalism, courage and compassion.

We understand all too well the workforce challenges facing employers in all sectors. Acting now to address these challenges will avoid costlier consequences in the future. While the town has addressed near-term pay disparities, we must continue to examine this issue in the future and ensure that it is a spending priority to support the town’s staff and sworn officers.

Dick and Nan Walden

Sahuarita

