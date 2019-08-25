No Pecan Festival, very sad, but the main reason we go to the festival still remains! Wonderful, tasty, fresh, healthy pecans! (“Tariffs play into pecan festival cancellation,” Page A1, Aug. 18.)
There is not much we citizens can do to offset these horribly debilitating tariffs, but we can support the most visible big business neighbor in Green Valley/Sahuarita, The Pecan Store/FICO!
As gifts when we travel, as Christmas gifts, or just as a gift to say, “Hi from Arizona,” Maya and I carry or mail packages of pecans to friends and family. During this difficult time for our neighbor, FICO, let’s show them our appreciation and stock up on this wonderful tree nut.
How about sending your favorite pecan recipes to the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun to encourage us all to buy and enjoy more of this local product: the tasty, healthy, locally produced pecan! I will send my mothers’ chocolate pecan fudge recipe, if the paper would like to feature some like it. Oh, I am not connected with The Pecan Store in any way, just a big fan of their products and a citizen wanting to offset the damage done to American pocketbooks and American companies by these escalating tariffs.
Dave Rohlader, Green Valley
Editor’s note: It’s a deal, Dave. Send in pecan recipes and we’d be glad to print them.