Please stop and think before attending (or hosting) an in-person Super Bowl party today! COVID precautions may be more important than we can know at this time.
Many of our neighbors in Green Valley are still very vulnerable in this pandemic, and could die if they get the virus now.
A sudden rise in hospitalizations in this area in the next two weeks could easily result in medical facilities and staff being overwhelmed — please consider this nightmarish possibility and stay isolated to contribute to the safety of your friends and neighbors!
Be strong and be safe.
Gary Sullivan, Green Valley