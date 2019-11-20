What a great day to read the Green Valley News! The Sunday, Nov. 17, edition was probably the best issue I have ever read. Why? It was positive, touching and reminded me how lucky we are to live here.
Front page – No Slowing Down: tennis still played by an “almost 100 year man” – he is a veteran of the Army Air Corps and served in WWII.
Page A6 – Hannah’s Home: the little lost dog was found after 5 days and except for losing a pound was in good health. The bonus of this story is that neighbors just helped without being asked. We live in a place filled with kindness.
Page A8 – El Tour Heads to GV: Positive and fun days are ahead for us for an entire week. Revenue is going to be generated while people have fun and be active.
Page A9 – Continental School and the Guinness Book of World Records For the Largest Envelope: The huge take away here was the 400 pre-stamped envelopes donated by a kind person so each child to have the opportunity to send a letter.
Page A10 – High School Kids Cater First Wedding: What a wonderful example was given by Sahuarita High School of real teaching. Remember the young adults are the future. It looks to be bright in so many ways.
Thank you, Green Valley News, for wonderful reporting!
Carol Shelton, Green Valley