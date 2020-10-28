On account of COVID19, my husband and I spent a long, hot summer in Green Valley. It was fantastic. But among the 106-degree pool days and wonderful neighbors, there was summer politics. Do it when no one’s looking.
Previously, it was a pickleball center at Las Campanas. This year the target was the East Center pool. And, surprisingly, the attackers were the Friends of GVR.
I assumed that the Friends were just about spending more money on GVR, which we’re all for. Not so. The Friends took aim at a swimming pool so to yield more space and money for pickelball.
Let’s be specific. On Sept. 15, Nina Campfield, the Friends president, wrote an article on these pages, on behalf of the Friends Board, advocating for killing the East Center Pool. “Financing is not the issue, but the priority of use of funds is,” she wrote, meaning more money for pickleball.
Meanwhile, the Friends/pickleball advocate on the GVR Board of Directors, Mike Zelenak, has been a vigorous enemy of what he sneeringly calls “the aquatics people.”
In the dead of summer, Mr. Zelenak championed a $100,000 proposal to turn the East Center Pool into a pickleball cafe, complete with waterfall and “smoothies” (I’m quoting from the GVR document).
The good news is that the bad guys lost. The summer people collected thousands of signatures and wrote many letters supporting the East Center Pool, Green Valley’s oldest. People even sewed face masks saying “Save the East Center Pool.”
We dug up the 1967 warranty deed with the U.S government that clearly states that the East Center Pool shall remain “permanently.” The Friends/pickleball crowd have dismissed the legality of this deed, citing a legal opinion that they won’t disclose. But the plain meaning of the deed is available for all to see, as is the opinions of Rep. Kirkpatrick and the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs.
On Oct. 7, the GVR Board voted unanimously to fund a preliminary design for a replacement of the East Center Pool.
So we learned two things during our COVID summer: 1. Democracy works as long as you’re willing to put in the time, and 2. Friends of GVR is basically a front for pickleball.
Rick Condo, Green Valley