The data is beginning to roll in. The last half of March saw 14 Pima County suicides, a much higher rate than before the hysteria began in the middle of that month.
There are many things we know about suicide in this country. The rate rises dramatically during economic problems. In 1932, the rate was 50% higher than before the Depression. But other events can cause it. In the 1960s, the rate climbed during the height of the unrest and riots.
I live in a community that represents a disproportionate number of high-risk residents — white men above 70.
Add that fact to our understanding that isolation and fear of the near future, and as importantly, negative news, are drivers of suicide, per a letter to mental health providers by the Pima County mental health officials.
But so many here don’t want to hear that the virus situation has been grossly exaggerated.
The man considered by Atlantic magazine as the most influential scientist of recent times, John Ioannidis, (who heads Stanford’s various institutes and departments involved in epidemiology, research, statistics, medicine, etc.), has published numerous contrarian studies that support this view. But he is now pilloried in scientific journals.
Yet, we have elected Dr.Anthony Fauci, as the only person we should listen to. I’ve known of his work since the HIV epidemic, and respect him greatly. But he would never answer the question “Which is worse, the deaths and effect on society of the government’s rules or the virus itself.”
Based on the suicide data we have, we could see about 23,000 excess deaths this year in the U.S.
Just maybe we should ignore the community websites where largely unknowledgeable (about understanding statistics, and evidence) people regurgitate what they see on TV.
Charles Barta, Sahuarita