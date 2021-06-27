The flag flies at my house on the corner in Green Valley (“Beware!” June 23).
My husband (Navy), three uncles (Army) and one brother (Navy) fought for this flag during World War II.
One brother (Navy) and two step-brothers (Coast Guard) fought to keep us safe during the Korean War.
Two sons (Navy and Air Force) fought in the Gulf War and Iraq. They both served 20-plus years.
They did not hide behind a flag. They fought for it.
We fly our flag for the freedom they fought for, for you and me. If my flag offends you, so be it! I will fly.
Joyce Ring
Green Valley