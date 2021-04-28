I’d like to thank James Bush for his very sane, sensible and articulate response to the flag waving on Esperanza Boulevard (“My flag, your flag,” April 25). My hat is off to Paul McCreary’s excellent editorial pertaining to the gun issue, in particular his final chilling statement that victims of gun violence have lost all of their rights as gun proponents fiercely hold on to their insistence for personal freedom (“Time to seriously examine the gun issue,” Page A6, April 25).
Susan MacMillan
Green Valley