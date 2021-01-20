What ever happened to peaceful demonstrations Green Valley?
I was just at the corner of La Canada and Esperanza, stopped at the light, when demonstrators holding the American, symbol of democracy, flag started shouting something at me. I shook my head and held up my hand indicating that I was not interested, leave me alone!
One of them had an adult disposable diaper and kept shaking it while pointing it at me, as he was shouting something hateful and others were using the flagpole as a bat hitting something and as a spear!
I was clearly shaken and so glad that my car doors where locked and even happier when the light changed! I do not care for whom or what you are demonstrating for or against, there is no reason to be so disrespectful by acting like a fool in a public place! They instilled fear in me that I will never forget!
A civil demonstration may possibly change the minds of the opposition, but these kinds of demonstrations will only emit the violence in people! I will never support violence of any kind and I am for peace! I am very saddened by all the hate mongers being manifested here!
Roni D’Eustachio
Green Valley