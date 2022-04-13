On Saturday, I attended my first rally/demonstration of support event in my 80-plus years on the planet. Our little blue and yellow flags fluttered in the stiff breeze, and we waved cheerfully at cars going past. It was great fun and hopefully showed our feelings toward the atrocities now taking place in Ukraine.
What was not great fun was listening to a couple of quite vociferous fellow rally/demonstration types nearby with Trump flags yelling “Biden sucks” at people in passing vehicles, most of whom were just passing through.
If this is freedom of speech, may I take up residence on said corner this Saturday and holler a like epithet, except with Trump as the subject of the sentence, at everyone passing by? Why do I feel this might be frowned upon by the Trump group, one of whom actually came over and asked what we were doing on “their” corner?
If a permit is needed for a group to gather on the corner of Esperanza and La Canada, does it include any restrictions on the behavior and language of said group? Is there a mention of civility toward their community and neighbors passing by?
