If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I recently received a response from the office of Sen. Mark Kelly to an email I wrote expressing some of my concerns about the way Democrats manage border issues.
I have never read such gobbledygook. First of all, his staff’s response came months after my email to him, so I had pretty much forgotten what the comments were. I couldn’t tell from their response. I hope the lawyers he employs to write legal briefs instead of straight-forward answers to his constituents are paid well. They’re really good at their jobs.
All I could think after I read “his” response was, “Huh?”
It honestly doesn’t matter anymore. The Trumplican state legislatures in this country are hard at work making it extremely difficult for people to vote and passing laws giving state legislatures the power to throw out any votes they deem “fraudulent” or “illegal” in any way. Guess whose votes are going to end up in the garbage can? Not Donald Trump’s, that’s for sure.
That all the Democrats sat by like no one can hurt them and didn’t do anything to stop what’s coming is something that should haunt them for the rest of their born days. The Democrats are sitting, twiddling their collective thumbs while American democracy dies. To me, that’s unforgivable. And yes, I emailed Kelly about this, and I hope his staff eventually responds. I get a kick out of reading answers that sound like they’re coming from the adults in the Charlie Brown specials — Wah, wah, wah, wah, wah.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone