I am tired of the argument that refusing to wear a face covering is justified because it infringes on personal freedom. We willingly give up all kinds of personal freedom every day because we recognize that unlimited freedom can endanger us all.
We have to stop at stop signs. We cannot drive intoxicated. We are expected to follow speed limits. We have to wear clothes to shop. We cannot shop barefooted. We cannot use our own backyards to deposit garbage. We have to follow building codes for plumbing and electrical work.
The science is overwhelmingly clear that wearing face coverings in public places limits the spread of a deadly virus. To argue otherwise is simply reckless and dangerous. It’s time for elected leaders to act responsibility, not only by modeling the right behavior but also by requiring face coverings to protect public health.
Fred Ginocchio, Green Valley