In a letter appearing in the Jan. 22 edition of the Green Valley News, Sara Busey stated a “bait and switch” occurred with the Stonegraden grant. She stated, “The Pima County Supervisors accepted the Stonegarden grant last spring only because the Department of Homeland Security offered a sweetener of $200,000 for humanitarian aid. When the county asked for those funds, they were denied.” In fact, the humanitarian aid was a condition the Board of Supervisors placed on the grant as a condition of their acceptance.
From the Green Valley News on Dec. 27, 2019: “Federal authorities have denied Pima County’s $200,000 humanitarian aid request as part of this year’s $1.8 million Operation Stonegarden grant application, saying there’s no border security benefit to the allocation.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Friday that means the county will receive none of the $1.8 million grant request because the Board of Supervisors’ May vote was contingent upon the aid to help pay the way for asylum seekers filtering through Southern Arizona.”
Mary Margaret Fitch, Green Valley