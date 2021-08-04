My front porch is not visible from the street, so one would assume deliveries could be made safely. Apparently not.
Last Sunday night, I left a package on the porch which had been delivered to me in error. The item was to be picked up on Monday. On Tuesday, the UPS driver was here to ask me where the package was. UPS had not picked it up.
Two hours ago I read an email from Amazon about a delivery I was expecting. The email included a photo of the item at my front door. No doubt it had been placed there 35 or 40 minutes before I went out to pick it up. Not there.
Other than very improbable theft or confusion in the UPS office, I have no explanation for the package I set out to be picked up. Regarding the Amazon delivery, I have an explanation other that thieves following Amazon trucks and immediately going into residential properties and stealing deliveries left by the front door. Sad.
Jeffrey Bruce
Green Valley