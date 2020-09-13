I live in the Villages of Green Valley and I have a wonderful neighbor who has spent hundreds of hours painting rocks and placing them along the sidewalk of the neighborhood for all walkers to enjoy. These were truly art.
Unfortunately, someone decided to steal her works of art, approximately 60 rocks. I am at a loss to understand why this woman, who was seen by others, would stoop to a despicable task. My suspicion is that she will sell them in a craft show, a garage sale or to a vendor at one of the Tucson arts and crafts shows.
Don Meadows, Green Valley