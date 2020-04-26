I, like many of you, have recently received in the mail or found deposited in your checking account your government-issued stimulus money.
How often have you said to someone that you’d like to decide how the government uses your tax money? Now’s your chance. I have decided to make some significant donations before I begin to think that money in my account is mine. I’m not wealthy, but I don’t need that stimulus money, but many in our community do.
I’ve started with the Greater Green Valley COVID 19 Community Impact Fund, the Sahuarita Food Bank, the No More Deaths Bond Fund, and The Green Valley/Sahuarita Samaritans Asylum Fund. Think about it. How might you use that stimulus money, especially on behalf of those who won’t be receiving it.
Sandra Rooney, Sahuarita