Re: Mike Moore’s article about drafting Andrew Cuomo. I am a lifelong Democrat. My late husband and I moved to Green Valley from New York state 30 years ago. He was very active and prominent in Democratic politics, an early supporter of Andrew’s father, Mario, for governor.
But, hey! Hold up here! First of all, I don’t think that Andrew wants to run for president. Thousands voted for Joe Biden in the primaries. I know that some think he is somewhat diminished from the old days, however, I have no doubt that he could govern very well with competent people around him, something that I feel is lacking in our current administration. I think we should not be rocking the boat like this right now.
Margaret Terrell, Green Valley