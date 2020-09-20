On behalf of alliance4action, I write to support Steve Diamond for County Supervisor. The mission of a4a is to elect progressive candidates and support progressive policy.
For the first time in 24 years, Pima County residents have a real choice in representation on the County Board of Supervisors. It’s a choice between conservative Trumpism and democratic values; it’s a choice between outmoded and privileged attitudes and celebrating diversity and equality. It’s a choice to strengthen county government to better the lives of District 4 residents.
Steve’s progressive platform includes increased county support for early childhood education, as well as to provide affordable higher education at Pima County Community College. He is for a strong Pima County investment in local businesses that will provide jobs and much needed local infrastructure.
Steve will fight for clean water and will ensure that everyone refrains from polluting waterways, including the proposed Rosemont mine, which he describes as an environmental disaster.
Steve will support much-needed criminal justice reform. Currently there are nearly 42,000 people incarcerated in the state of Arizona. This population can be reduced by as much as 10,000 by implementing common-sense policies that send drug offenders to treatment rather than prison. This would enable offenders to return to the workforce and to their families.
To meet Steve and learn more about his agenda, please attend the next meeting of alliance4action at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 20. Due to the coronavirus, the meeting is online via Zoom. To access the link, go to alliance4action.org and enter your email address under subscribers.
Maggie Sievers, Green Valley