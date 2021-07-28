Behold GREEN Valley! Monsoon rains have not only saved stressed plants, but inspired new ones — weeds!
Observing the runoff flowing down toward the valley, I think of our common water supply; the groundwater, the aquifer, and what’s going in it. Life-saving water has arrived in the nick of time, but will most likely be followed by poisons sprayed on private and HOA common lands. There are alternatives which use common household products that are not health hazards and much cheaper. Formulas are readily available on the internet. One uses two cups of white distilled vinegar mixed with two tablespoons of liquid dish detergent.
As with any weed-killing effort, take care to spray only the weed. At times I enjoy getting up close and personal with my weeds by sitting on a short stool and giving my back a “feel good” stretch while easily lifting them out of the moist earth, roots and all.
The monsoon rains are cleansing, restorative and life giving. Being mindful of this most precious desert resource gives me purpose; to not pollute my land and our water.
Virginia Lopez
Green Valley