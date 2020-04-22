I have respect for Kathleen Wishnick, chair of the LD2 Republicans. She served as an officer of the LD2 Democrats when I was chair. She has a Ph.D. She is a smart person. Sadly, she and her fellow PCs/supporters are ill-informed and their stance dangerous (“Local demonstrators want Ducey to reopen state,” online, April 20). I am a firm believer in the right to free speech and assembly. But just as shouting “fire” in a crowded theater, your right to exercise them ends when it endangers others.
I fully understand the plight of small businesses. My parents were restaurant owners for over 30 years and I can’t imagine how bad things would have been for my family if this had happened during those years. In these uncertain times, this comes at a steep personal sacrifice for many. But here’s the thing: Staying home right now is the patriotic thing to do.
I recently came upon my mother’s books of ration stamps used during WWII. Their sacrifices saved our country. My immigrant great-grandparents and grandparents survived the Great Depression. What they sacrificed during those periods in our country’s history were truly heroic. Patriotic. We have been asked to serve our country by staying home. It has been about a month. It amazes me that some people find that sacrifice too difficult. As the history of our country demonstrates, pulling together for the common good and sacrificing what we can is the American way. The country will bounce back better and stronger for it. It is surely the patriotic thing to do.
Laurie Cirrincione, Green Valley