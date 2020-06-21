Twelve years ago, the last statue of dictator Francisco Franco was removed from Spain. I wonder why? After all, wasn’t Franco a part of Spain’s history? Or could it be because he was a very bad guy? The All-Union Communist Party wanted a bust of Stalin in the main square of Novosibirsk. They were finally granted permission to install the bust on their own property.
I like that solution. Give the Confederate statues to organizations like the Sons of Confederate Veterans for display on their own properties. Put them in museums with descriptions and information about what they stood for. It’s not necessary to destroy them. But it is necessary to know these soldiers fought for the right to keep slaves. They were not fighting for the U.S. Army. They were fighting for a country that had seceded from the United States for a horrible reason.
To the descendants of slaves, these statues are obscene. As for military bases named after Confederates. It’s like having a Fort Cornwallis or Fort Ho Chi Minh or Fort Chairman Mao — men who were every bit as anti-United States as the Confederate generals. If you think through it carefully, it makes no sense.
Marilyn Querciagrossa, Green Valley