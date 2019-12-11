The evening program of the Green Valley Community Concert this week was a special treat. The program was varied and interesting but there were two special highlights for me.
Tamara Kahrimanis directed the brief but exquisite gem, “Hodie Christus natus est.”
The Walden Grove Chamber Choir and their gifted director Benjamin Lebovitz offered two selections: “Bogoroditse Devo” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” Both were winningly presented by the youthful singers with remarkably accurate intonation and musicality and verve! Their pleasure in singing communicated directly to the audience, which rewarded them with sustained applause.
My kudos to all!
Serene Rein, Sahuarita