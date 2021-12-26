If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Having enough nurses and doctors at the bedside affects mortality of patients. When we overload healthcare personnel, more deaths occur. Each additional patient assigned a nurse increases patients’ likelihood of dying by 7%. People die because bedside caregivers when stretched to care for surges of patients cannot perform optimally. It is only human to make errors.
The data is real. This isn’t rocket science. People make mistakes when they are trying to do too much. The big question is who among us is forcing the errors? The CDC reports that Omicron variant now is fueling 73.2% of coronavirus cases in the United States. This is six times the rate of last week. The head of the American Hospital Association stated: “When it comes to the workforce, it’s fair to say we’re facing a national emergency.”
We stopped polio because people became vaccinated. (No cases of polio have originated in the U.S. since 1979.) Deaths from smoking declined by hundreds of thousands each year with indoor public smoking bans. Motor vehicle deaths dropped by half with the advent of seat belt laws. Motorcyclist deaths fell by thirty seven percent with helmet requirements.
What can you do?
• Support vaccination as the pathway to get out of this pandemic.
• Do not associate with those who choose to remain unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
• Walk away from people who choose to not following mask guidelines.
• Get tested if you feel ill with symptoms of COVID.
Lives depend on each of us saying: You have no right to steal my right to good healthcare!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone