I hope someday we’ll admit how unthinking many of you have been in this situation.
At the very beginning, we were told by “scientists” that we can get Covid-19 from surfaces. Did anyone try to explain how a purely respiratory disease can be transmitted this way?
I heard things like that touching a contaminated surface you might touch your face. Voila! This virus then extends its legs, migrates to your mouth or nose. From there it is inhaled into your lungs. Next thing, you’re on a respirator in the ICU.
There is no reason to think this can happen. No case of Covid has been traced to this means. Yet, I saw at the Quail Creek restaurant last week a waiter raise his voice at another waiter for putting a tiny container of ketchup on a table that wasn’t his. Against the rules.
Finally, today the CDC announced that surface transmission is not realistic.
It’s interesting that transmission of intestinal bacteria is well known to be transmitted this way. Yet, the CDC doesn’t tell you to use gloves every time you use toilet paper, and then safely dispose of it.
Respiratory therapists take extraordinary care to make sure they don’t transmit organisms into the respiratory system of people who are intubated.
But the CDC did say it’s possible to get the disease from surfaces. Anything is possible. That’s why probability is the only term that is appropriate.
If anyone can explain how Covid on surfaces transmits to your lungs, I’d like to hear it.
Charles Barta, Sahuarita