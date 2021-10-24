If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Kudos to Bart Hillyer for telling GVR members what’s really going on with the GVR board (“Sowing division on the GVR board,” Page A7, Oct. 20). Why wasn’t this matter discussed in an open board meeting? It would be easy enough to redact that Sept. 9 email from (I assume) the GVR board to CEO Scott Somers.
Why is this board majority so scared of dissenting opinions? Bart is right to call them “the controlling faction.” Why don’t they want to hear what we think?
I want GVR board members to communicate to the maximum extent possible with the CEO. Isn’t that why we elected them?
I and a lot of other people in Green Valley spent our careers managing groups of people. We know that communication builds common purpose, and common purpose builds success. Is that the real reason they’re out to hog tie Scott Somers? Is he building relationships that don’t fit in there silly “us against them” mentality? They act like eighth-grade girls who don’t want the “wrong” girls sitting at their cafeteria table.
Hang in there, Bart and Kathi Bachelor and Carol Crothers. And hang in there, Scott Somers. And hang in there, you members of “the controlling faction” with common sense and common decency, however many that might be. I want to believe this situation can and will be fixed.
Nancy Williams
Green Valley
