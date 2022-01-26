If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I have grave concerns regarding the proposed new mines on the west and east sides of the Santa Ritas, including the Copper World and Rosemont mines.
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals has invested extensively to make these mines a reality and are currently at work building roads, drill pads and doing exploratory drilling in the area. My concerns include the extensive air and noise pollution that the mines will create, as well as the massive water usage and groundwater pollution that will result. Also, there will be a significant negative impact on scenic highway SR83, with trucks carrying ore 24/7, increasing dust, noise and congestion. Job creation from these mines will be insignificant. The copper produced from the mines will largely be sold internationally.
Action is needed from local residents to keep these mines from becoming a reality. We need to be bold and provide our neighbors, friends and colleagues our concerns about the mines, as well as expressing these concerns to local media and officials. Please visit www.scenicsantaritas.org to receive informative updates on this issue.
