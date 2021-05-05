Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer has again shown his anti-GVR bias in his latest editorial (“The GVR board and its threats,” Page A6, Dec. 2).
This time, Shearer defends new GVR4us board member Bart Hillyer’s attack on GVR labor policies. Without studies to support his accusations, Hillyer stated that GVR’s labor costs are “very rapidly going to become the Godzilla of Green Valley.” When Hillyer states that GVR’s “payroll expenses are going to turn into the big, fat monster feet of Godzilla,” I’d say that qualifies as a direct attack on the person in charge of payroll, GVR CEO Scott Somers.
Yet Shearer defends Hillyer, and doesn’t ask Hillyer the fair question of, “Where’s the hard data to support this claim?” Instead, Shearer lambasts the majority of the other board members, including the new president, Mike Zelenak, as behaving badly for their efforts to coach Hillyer on standard board protocols, the proper avenues for Hillyer to educate himself on GVR issues, and inviting Hillyer to participate in board committee meetings where this issue is fully discussed.
To quote Shearer, from his editorial, “What’s disconcerting in all this — besides pretty much everything —” is that Shearer somehow feels he’s providing the residents of Green Valley useful information rather than just his repeated attempts to sow anger and discord at all things GVR.
Dave Gamrath
Green Valley