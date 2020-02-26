The recent article by Layne Cook Johnson (“Our vision for GVR: Something for all,” Feb. 19) sounds as though Friends of GVR have been reborn with many of the goals of GVR4US: to preserve and maintain our facilities, expand as needed and keep expenses low. She wants to replace “preeminent destination” with “affordable and exceptional” but this doesn’t sound like statements made by the Friends group who have continually supported the $40 million vision.
She correctly argues clubs such as the clay studio and lapidary have been waiting for years for funding to improve their situation. Did Friends argue in favor of funding for the other clubs and not pickleball? Where were the Friends when the board denied the $60,000 request for shades for the pickleball court? They were booing and harassing the board for denying the requests.
According to its website, Friends of GVR has three directors: Blaine Nissen, Nina Campfield and Eric Sullwold. The statements of these directors don’t bear out Ms. Johnson’s view of Friends. Mr. Nissen was instrumental in hiring the CEO, in establishing the GVR Foundation, and as board president he endorsed the 10-year, $40 million vision the CEO presented in 2014. In 2018, while the GVR Fiscal Affairs Committee was debating the 2019 budget, Ms. Campfield erroneously stated GVR’s financial situation was “in dire straights” and a dues increase necessary, and Mr. Sullwold published a letter in December 2018 Green Valley News blaming the board for approving a 2019 budget built on “a house of cards” causing a “continued downward spiral of declining income”.
Elect the Friends of GVR hand-picked candidates and the group will once again control the board and pursue the vision. This means more building, larger dues assessments and higher fees. The election choice is clear. Vote for Kathy Bachelor, Lenore Bell, Mark Kelley and Dale Sprinkle.
Steve Ault, Green Valley