I am amazed that people of our age don’t know basic facts of history. We are all grateful for Social Security and Medicare. Now, only 13 Republican senators voted for Medicare. Don’t believe me? As the old Perfesser used to say, “You could look it up.” Of course, those 13 could never make it in the current party. Men like Jake Javits would never win a Republican primary today.
So how about a little gratitude to the party that gave us Social Security and Medicare.
P.S., the old Perfesser was the great Casey Stengel.
Edward Brill
Green Valley