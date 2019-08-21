The Green Valley News proudly placed first Cheryl Boyles’ letter re: her fear of “a typical Trump terrorist” wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt. I hope that the Green Valley News proudly places and prints what I find “terrifying” — her words.
Black-masked protesters in the streets, Black Panthers blocking polling places, burning of the American flag, condemning the police, killing babies, and pedophiles … this is what “threatens” me and most law-biding citizens.
The classrooms, media and courtrooms the left wants to control, and they now do. This is what I fear and terrifies me, not a t-shirt and what some think it represents.
I am hoping that the newspaper I look forward to reading can be fair and balanced. Should I hold my breath?
Thomas Kamoske, Green Valley