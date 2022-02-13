Our CEO has been on the job a little more than a year but in that time has shown himself to be a very capable and dedicated manager of GVR. There have recently been a number of excellent letters in this newspaper describing and praising his actions to manage our corporation in the best interests of the membership. Those letters were right on point.
However, there is a faction – they call themselves “Friends of GVR” – which is trying to undermine these efforts by CEO Scott Somers. Initially, they had the corporate attorney tell him to cease his one-on-one conferences with individual directors. Thankfully, after consulting other legal counsel, he ignored the corporate attorney and has resumed those conferences.
The latest strategy by this board, dominated by the “Friends” group, is to modify the CEO’s job description as laid out in the Corporate Policy Manual (CPM). This policy change would effectively change his job description to reduce him to an errand boy.
If you like our CEO’s performance and want to keep him on the job, you can encourage him by emailing him at hotline@gvrec.org. Also, please demand that the board reject changes to the CPM with an email to board@gvrec.org.
