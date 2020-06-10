An article on Sunday in the Arizona Daily Star reported that the rate of COVID-19 infections in Arizona is increasing, ICUs in both Phoenix and Tucson are approaching full capacity, and there is a steep incline in patients on ventilators.
Meanwhile, the same day that article came out, Green Valley News posted photos on its website of two events: The Republican Party headquarters reopening and the protest about George Lloyd’s murder. I was struck by this: The Republicans gathered in a fairly small indoor crowded space — not one mask. At the George Lloyd protest, at an outdoor location — all participants had masks. I’m not sure this is indicative of anything, but it is interesting.
Altie Metcalf, Green Valley