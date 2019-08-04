I still can’t figure out how building a walking path will help those who must breath the mine dust (“Mine fined $230,000 for dust violations,” Page A1, July 31)
It will just get people outside so they can breath more mine dust.
The $230,00 penalty for Freeport McMoran spewing out mine dust is doing nothing to decrease the dust, which your article said affects “Hundreds of Green Valley residents…”
Let’s reduce the frequent breathing of mine dust instead of putting a pretty, temporary bandage on the problem.
Bob Moreillon, Green Valley