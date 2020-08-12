I don’t know the author of the letter to the editor who believes this country has evolved into a socialist state in four short months because of pandemic mandates (“Four short months,” Aug. 9). But I assume he refuses to wear a seat belt when driving or drive the speed limit and not while drinking — all government mandated laws to keep us and others safe.
And if he’s old enough, he must also refuse to collect Social Security and be on Medicare, both very “socialistic” programs.
Jean Saballus, Green Valley