The writers MacMillion and Rodgers of (Not voting for Trump) letters in Sunday’s paper need to stop and look at the program of Social Security that is in place now. The funds that you are receiving monthly is coming from a pool of funds that is called the Social Security fund paid into by both employers and employees.
Trump is delaying the paying into these funds by employers and employees for the remainder of the year to help get people back to work and get our economy going again. You are not going to miss any payments by Social Security. If you are not going to vote for Trump because of this you probably need to find another reason for not voting for him because as the economy grows and gets stronger it gets better for all. If you don’t want the economy to get strong again then you must believe as the far left believes.
Lyndon Johnson didn’t do us any favor when he did away with the individual Social Security accounts as such and rolled the program into the general fund in an effort to show we had a balanced financial statement. A trick he attempted to make him look better. If you want things to get bad, vote for Biden and see what happens. Mr. Thomas’ letter in Sunday’s paper describes what is to come if Biden gets into office. Please vote responsibly.
BL Jordan, Green Valley