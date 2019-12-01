There are several social media apps being used in Green Valley. Besides the Green Valley News Facebook page there is also the Nextdoor app. This is a way for neighbors to connect and recommend different services, restaurants, sell items and discuss current events on a local level.
I enjoy these written discussions on the effects of different issues for it allows me to learn other points of view. These posts also allow for me to point out what I think are relevant facts.
What is happening most recently is a process called “cancel culture.” This is where an individual or individuals have a participant either temporarily or completely banned from the Nextdoor app simply because that person disagrees with a position taken by another.
Our country was built on good, robust discussions on all topics. It is the way we learn differing points of view and allow us to explain ours. Now a group is using this tool of “cancel culture” to censor opposing points of view.
This is wrong. It shows the lack of courage by those who hide behind the wall of censorship. To have Nextdoor allow this action to take place is unconscionable.
Eric Sullwold, Green Valley