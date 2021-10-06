If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I find it interesting that the Facebook suite of applications (FB, Instagram, Messenger, etc.) all went down on Monday morning after the Sunday night “60 Minutes” interview with whistleblower Frances Haugen.
Harvard-trained Haugen, recruited by Facebook to lead the Civic Misinformation team for issues related to democracy, misinformation and counter-espionage, gave the SEC tens of thousands of pages of data and evidence asserting Facebook’s prioritization of profits over public safety.
I would like to think that the company’s system unavailability was due to karma, and who knows, perhaps karma had a little help today from internal company resources, also disillusioned by this mega corporations unethical business practices.
I will say that not all the blame for the social unrest and polarization in the U.S. is the fault of the social media giants and their platform algorithms. Evidenced by what I am seeing on these sites and with conversations with people near and far, it is as if they think that if it is on the Internet, then it must be true. In the old days they used to say, if it bleeds it leads. Now it is all about the stirring up of negative emotions, like anger and hate.
I find it disheartening that social media, a tool that was meant to bring us closer, is being used as a tool to further divide us as a nation.