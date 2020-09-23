Thank you, Pima County, for making so many meaningful venues/activities available during this pandemic.
Here in Green Valley there are two wonderful sites: Canoa Trails, a former golf course now converted to walking trails and the Historic Canoa Ranch. The Ranch is still being developed but it already has a wonderful lake, a restored cienega, ramadas, and the start of a pollinator garden. The flat trails at the lake are meticulously groomed making them safe for our older population. And the lake has already logged several unusual bird species, among them the Arctic Tern, the Roseate Spoonbill and the Northern Jacana.
In addition, the Pima County Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation has offered many free Zoom classes presented by subject experts. Some that I have especially enjoyed include spiders, dragonflies and damselflies, the monsoons and lizards.
Virus restrictions have been challenging, but Pima County has been a big help. What a good use of our tax dollars.
Pam Duchaine, Green Valley