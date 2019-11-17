Kudos to our brave Green Valley firefighters, who bear the title of snake wrangler along with their many other talents.
On Nov. 12, I opened my carport door to go out and pick up the mail. There appeared to be a two-foot dark beige palm frond lying across my light brown welcome mat. I stepped over it. As both my feet cleared the doormat, I heard the frightening sound of the young rattlesnake that was about the same color as the doormat!
Thank goodness our homes here have two front doors and I had my front door key with me, so was able to re-enter through the main door. I called our local Sheriff’s Department, thinking they could refer me to a 24-hour snake removal service. Instead, they transferred me to our fire department, who assured me they could dispatch the rattlesnake.
Three firefighters arrived about three minutes after I hung up, and it took them less than five minutes to remove the snake and leave this very grateful homeowner. They told me that although other fire departments around the country do not generally offer this service, our Green Valley Fire District does so routinely.
I was very lucky not to have been bit. And I certainly wasn’t expecting a rattlesnake on my concrete driveway on a paved street. This is the first time in 13 years I’ve seen a snake of any kind on my property.
I hope that all dog owners who read this have taken their pets for snake aversion training. Desert dwellers also know to not put their hands or feet where they can’t be seen, to wear boots and heavy-material pants while walking in undeveloped land, and to preferably use suede elbow-length gardening gloves.
But even with that knowledge and preparation, we sometimes can’t avoid an encounter with a dangerous critter. So, many thanks to our local firefighters who come to our rescue at times like these.
Renée Neumann, Green Valley